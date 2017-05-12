Man arrested, accused of illegally dumping old carpet in creek

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jackson man is arrested in Crockett County accused of dumping loads of trash in a neighborhood creek.

Christopher Price ,42, was arrested yesterday on charges of aggravated littering, assault and driving with a revoked license. The sheriff says Wednesday they received a complaint about a truck dumping old carpet into Cypress Creek, stopping the water flow. The next day while the highway department was cleaning the creek, officers say price returned with another load.

“It’s really just inexcusable, there’s dump sites all over the county,” Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce. “All they got to do is wait to when the dump site is open.”

The aggravated assault charge is because price is accused of nearly running over a highway worker as he tried to leave the dump site.