Scattered Showers This Afternoon and Evening

________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Friday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are taking place across West Tennessee today. By the end of the day, most of the area will have seen some rain. We’re closely monitoring the VIPIR 7 Radar for the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in Downtown Jackson during Relay for Life and the concert at Jackson’s Amp at the Market. It won’t be long, however, before the clearer skies return to West Tennessee in time for the weekend!

TONIGHT

Stray showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early evening before midnight. We’ll be completely dry by Saturday morning as temperatures drop to the lower and middle 50s by sunrise at 5:52 a.m. Saturday.

Sunshine is in the weekend forecast for us and there’s warmer weather on the way. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at our potential to hit 90°F next week and for more updates to the forecast keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com