Tennessee man charged in fatal shooting at basketball court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man has been charged in a fatal shooting that killed a bystander on a basketball court.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 24-year-old Ladareion Greer has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with or concealing evidence stemming from an Oct. 24 shooting at Belz Park in Memphis.

Authorities say Greer got into an argument with another man over a foul during a basketball game. Investigators said Greer pulled out a pistol and fired several times at the other player, missing him and hitting 27-year-old Brandeon Thomas in the right eye. Thomas died.

Investigators said Greer fled and disposed of the handgun. A court document shows he later turned himself in to police.

Greer’s public defender did not immediately return a call seeking comment.