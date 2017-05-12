Union announces 2017 HOF class

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University announced it’s 2017 Hall of Fame class Friday night, featuring six former Bulldog Greats.

The inductees include, Otis Griffin a basketball player from the class of 1962. In baseball, Doug Kendall, from the class of 1984 and Bud Sikes, from the class of 1965. In women’s basketball, Josephine Ownio, from the class of 2009 and Stephanie Clark-Shutes, from the class of 2005. Last but not least, a three sport athlete, Roy Stewart, from the class of 1926. Stewart lettered in football, basketball and baseball.

Both Owino and Kendall talked about the moment they received the news.

“It means everything, it means the world,” Owino said. “I mean, I still don’t believe it because I know there are better players that we have got in it.”

“It just floored me and I was just totally honored,” Kendall said. “I just remember when I first heard about it, I just broke out in tears.”