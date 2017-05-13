Brownsville city leaders host dedication for Farmers Market Play Park

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — It was a beautiful day for a playground grand opening in Brownsville, as children took advantage of a new addition to their community.

The unique farmer’s market play park was funded and constructed by local businesses and organizations. President and CEO of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, Steve Hilton said about 200 citizens came together early March, and built the entire park in about six hours.

Hilton also said it was inspired by the ideas and suggestions of local Brownsville kids.

“The best thing that you hear from all the people who walk through here is we built this, that’s what the best thing about this is.” Hilton explained. “We did the work. We put this together. Our kids designed it. It’s something that they can say we had a part in this, so every bit of this playground out here has been touched by members of the community.”

Hilton said he was excited about the community turn out Saturday afternoon, and hopes to see as many smiling faces enjoying the play park in the future.