Full-figured modeling competition held at Star Center

JACKSON, Tenn — Models hit the runway Saturday evening promoting beauty, self-confidence, and attitude.

The Voluptuous Intelligent Pretty Affair is a modeling competition and talent show exclusively for plus-size women.

Organizer, Kayla Jones, said she’s been in the modeling industry for the past 17 years and saw a need to promote modeling for full-figured women.

The contestants competed for a $500 cash prize, a free photo shoot, and additional prizes. The models were judged on three rounds: introduction, personality, and formal attire.

“Their going to be competing against each other, but it’s all about confidence and stage presence.” Jones said. “It’s not about beauty what kind of clothes their wearing, how much makeup, it’s all about exuding confidence and saying hey I’m proud of who I am.”

Jones said she’s planning a plus sized pageant at the Star Center this September.