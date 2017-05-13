Hooked on Science: Toilet Paper Tube Light Bulb

INGREDIENTS

Electrical Tape

8 “D” Batteries

0.7 mm Pencil Lead

Mason Jar

2 Wires with Alligator Clips

Toilet Paper Roll

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Use the electrical tape to secure all of the “D” batteries together in a series.

STEP 2: Use the electrical tape to secure the alligator clips to the sides of the toilet paper roll.

STEP 3: Place a 0.7 mm piece of pencil lead between the alligator clips at the top of the toilet paper roll.

STEP 4: Place the Mason jar over the toilet paper roll, alligator clips, and 0.7 mm piece of pencil lead.

STEP 5: Close the circuit by touching the ends of the alligator clips to the ends of the roll of batteries. Make observations to provide evidence that energy can be transferred from place to place by electric currents.

EXPLANATION

The electrons, from the battery, flow through the alligator clips and pencil lead, creating a closed circuit. The pencil lead or filament becomes so hot, it glows, weakens, and eventually breaks.