Inaugural Hatchie Bottom Bluegrass Jamboree

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — For the first time ever the Delta Heritage center hosted a bluegrass jamboree, an event many people said they’re glad has come to west Tennessee.

Lawn chairs and the sound of great music as many gathered for the inaugural Hatchie Bottom Bluegrass Jamboree.

“It finally came to where it was time to bring bluegrass to Brownsville.” Music Producer, John Few said.

The free event allowed musicians to showcase their talents, while bringing bluegrass enthusiast together for an evening of entertainment.

“There’s a lot of people in this area that tell us that they love bluegrass and they would like to have something like this on a regular basis.” Few said.

Bluegrass fans said the celebration brought out some of their favorite bands.

“We’ve heard a lot of these musicians in different places and we’re always glad to hear them.” Jamboree Attendee, Joe Bone said.

A few bands that took the stage included, Marilyn & Coley Graves and Friends, Hatchie Bottom Boys, and Providence Road.

“Bluegrass brings together people that turns out to be like a family reunion because the love of the music is what draws them to us.” Few explained.

Bone said watching some of his favorite artists take the stage is the definition of a good night out. “My 2 retirement activities that I enjoy very much are music and history and you got the best of both here.”

Organizers said they hope the event generates enough attention so they can host the jamboree on an annual basis.