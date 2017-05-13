The Milan Community remembers Ahniya Bryson

MILAN, Tenn. — Friends, family, and Milan residents gathered at Milan City Park Saturday afternoon to remember the life of 19 year old Ahniya Bryson.

“She lit up a room when she come in. She always had a joke. There was never a dull moment around Ahniya. She always was just full of life,” said family friend Caretta Stewart.

Those who knew her took the stage to share poems, songs, prayers, and stories that reminded them of memories they shared with her. Ahniya was a cheerleader who graduated from Milan High School last spring.

“Not only did she trust me, but she trusted all of us, and literally we had to have her back. We held her up in the air. We were responsible for her, and its just an honor to know that we had that relationship with her,” said Catie Ing, past cheerleader at Milan High School.

As we first told you, Ahniya’s body was found in the driveway of a home in east Madison County last Sunday. The sheriff’s office says, they have yet to determine how she died. People who knew Ahniya said, they are trying their best to be strong for her friends and family, but they say, it would help if they knew exactly what happened to her.

“My prayer to God is that God brings the light on what happened so that the family can get comfort and peace,” Stewart said. “She was such a bright young lady and to know her is to love her so, we just want to know what happened so we can get justice for Ahniya.”

Even a week later, many are still reeling from the shock of what happened.

“You’d never expect it, and especially to someone who had such a good heart and was so well known,” Ing said. “Its just, its crazy.”

The main message of the prayer vigil Saturday…

“Ahniya we love you. We miss you, and one day well meet again,” said family friend Ericka Adkisson.

We spoke with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, who is leading this investigation. They say they are still awaiting Ahniya’s preliminary autopsy report, which they hope to have by next week.