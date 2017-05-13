Quiet And Warm Weather Resumes

Weather Update 11:02 PM CDT

It’ll be a little cool overnight with temperatures falling through the 50s. We’ll bottom out around 53°F for the low temperature. Mother’s day will be nice with temperatures in the low 80s light south wind at 3-6 mph.

Here is the updated 7-day Forecast:

The weather department will be on cruise control over the next several days as what we call a ‘ high latitude blocking pattern’ evolves through this week. We’ll be under an upper level ridge of High Pressure through most of next week. This will keep the rain chances fairly low through at least Wednesday, even then. Chances are rather sparse and widely scattered.

VIPIR7 Storm Team

Meteorologist Moe Shamell

