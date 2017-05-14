Edible Arrangements make surprise deliveries for Mother’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn — It was a busy day for Edible Arrangements in Jackson, as they worked to make moms felt appreciated on the special holiday.

“It’s a special day for them, and we really wanted to reward them for all that they do,” customer Robert Marbury said.

Employees at the store have been on the move all week long, making sure moms across West Tennessee had a day to remember.

Store owners said the holiday has brought in more than 600 orders, with many arriving straight to the door step.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News followed delivery driver Collin Lerro, as he surprised moms with some special treats.

Lerro said a lot of times many moms don’t know they have something on the way.

“It’s always nice to see the smile on their face throughout the day,” he said.

One mom received a gift from her son who couldn’t be with her on Mother’s Day, but still wanted to do something to show her that he cares.

Another mom received an arrangement with an attached noted that read, “From someone who cares about you, and someone who also appreciates the things you have done.”

Store owners said every year, the company develops new designs on their arrangements to honor the Mother’s Day holiday.