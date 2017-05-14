Officials: Unknown toxin killed 34 reptiles at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say they can’t pinpoint the type of toxin that killed 34 reptiles at a zoo in Knoxville.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Zoo Knoxville on Friday released necropsy results performed at the University of Tennessee.
University veterinarians determined a combination of swollen blood vessels and changes in the animals’ livers and hearts and the sudden deaths of multiple animals pointed to a toxic origin. Zoo president and CEO Lisa New said the specific toxin can’t be determined.
The animals found dead in March were mostly snakes. Also killed with a blue-tongued skink and a Gila monster. Eighteen reptiles survived.
New says the zoo will no longer exhibit or house animals in the building where the reptiles died.