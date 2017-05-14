Redemption Road Rescue hosts 7th annual open house

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Animal lovers had a chance to come out and meet the animals of the Redemption Road Rescue.

The rescue holds a open house every year as a way to give back to the community.

People can come and meet the horses and other animals for no charge, and learn how to ride horses in a riding seminar.

Employees at the rescue say this is the 7th year for the open house and it gets bigger each year.

“We open it up for kids and people that have never been around a horse before,” said Lori Collins, director of the rescue. “We have had a lot of good feedback throughout the years.”

Those who went also were also had a chance to watch live trick riding.

The event was free to get in, but refreshments and snacks were sold with all money benefiting the rescue.