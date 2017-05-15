19 fallen officers honored at annual police memorial

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans who have given the ultimate sacrifice were honored at an annual police memorial.

“These officers did exist, they did do their job and they gave the ultimate sacrifice while doing their job,” said Barry Michael, Deputy Chief with the Jackson Police Department.

The somber memorial drew nearly a hundred people to downtown Jackson to honor those killed in the line-of-duty.

“Regardless of how they died in the line of duty, we are here to remember them and honor them,” Michael said.

Michael said barely a day goes by that he does not think about Sergeant Andy Bailey, his brother in blue who was fatally shot in 2004.

“Anytime an officer hears a 21 gun salute and a taps, it’s not a good thing,” Michael said.

For many of the friends, family members and officers at the memorial, memories are all they have left of their loved ones.

“He loved his job, he respected everybody and he would go out of his way to help people,” said Judy Cagle.

Her husband, Henderson Police Captain Dennis Cagle was shot while responding to a robbery call in 2009.

“I am so blessed to be a part of it each year, and that they ask us to be with the family and everything and to put this on,” she said.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said it is important to continue to honor the fallen.

“It’s just to come back and remember the officers that were dedicated, and lost their lives serving their community,” he said.

The ceremony honored line-of-duty deaths from across west Tennessee since the 187os.

The first recorded was officer Newton Perkins of the Jackson Police Department, who died in July 1876.