2 men shot, 1 dead after domestic dispute at Tennessee IHOP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A shooting in Tennessee injured one security guard and killed a good Samaritan as they tried to intervene in a dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.

Local news outlets report one man was hurt and another man killed during the shooting early Sunday morning at a Memphis IHOP in a neighborhood that borders Mississippi.

Memphis police say the shooting happened after an IHOP employee was choked by her ex-boyfriend when their argument escalated.

Investigators say a security guard and a 27-year-old man tried to end the altercation when the ex-boyfriend shot them. Both gunshot victims were taken to a hospital where the guard was treated in noncritical condition and the 27-year-old died.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made and the victims haven’t been identified.