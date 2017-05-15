Accused shoplifter charged with biting, scratching officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman faces several charges after police say she bit and scratched an officer after shoplifting from Walmart in north Jackson.

Roxanne McCorry, 28, is charged in the incident that reportedly took place April 25 at Walmart on Emporium Drive. According to court documents, McCorry and another woman left the store with a cart full of merchandise without paying.

When an officer tried to arrest her in the parking lot, McCorry reportedly got into a vehicle and refused to get out.

As the officer tried to get her out of the vehicle, McCorry resisted by kicking and pulling away, according to an affidavit. The officer said she also bit him on the hand and scratched his arm with her fingernails.

The officer reportedly had to hit her with his fist to stop her from scratching him.

Police say McCorry then started the vehicle and sped away through the parking lot without regard for customers in the area.

The incident was captured on body camera footage which led them to identify McCorry, according to the affidavit.

Store employees recovered the stolen items and valued them at $1,282.

McCorry is charged with assault, evading arrest, theft over $1,000 and resisting arrest.