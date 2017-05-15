Annual ‘Field of Flags’ display unfurls in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Exchange Club on Monday kicked off their annual presentation of the Field of Flags.

The event goes from Monday through July 4, taking place a little earlier this year for Memorial Day.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Gibson County.

There’s still plenty of time to take part. You can find the form to order a flag here, and you can make a donation to sponsor a flag using the form here.