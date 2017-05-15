Bemis Heritage Days to feature live music, food, and tours

BEMIS, Tenn. –Get in touch with your roots at an upcoming event.

This weekend, May 19 and 20, join in on the fun at Bemis Heritage Days.

On Friday night, grab a barbecue dinner starting at 5:00 p.m. Live music will run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, you can go on a self-guided tour of Bemis from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., hear stories from the past at 1:00 p.m., and learn more about Bemis at an information meeting at 3:00 p.m.

It’s free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, call (731) 424-073.