Bolivar residents receive help with home repairs

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Home improvements can cost a lot, but state and federal organizations are pitching in to assist residents in the city of Bolivar with the work.

“Safe and affordable housing is essential to basically having the economy thrive and any community, especially rural communities,” said Southwest Tennessee Development District housing coordinator Kamillah Kelly.

SWTDD partnered with the USDA to provide housing grants and loans to residents with a low income and to pay for repairs for those who have limited resources. In order to qualify, an applicant must live and own the home that’s needing repairs and have a family income 50 percent below the area median income.

The housing grants are targeted toward residents in the east Bolivar area. Lewis Wellington, a Bolivar resident, said he’s in the process of completing the application.

“It would be nice to fix up my house and everything,” Wellington said.

Kelly says 10 to 15 people will receive grants amounting to about $20,000.

Wellington said there’s a lot of work to be done around his house. “Roofing, new windows, doors, inside, the floors inside.”

If you aren’t awarded a grant, the loans are offered year-round.

“We usually try to make the loans around $7,499,” Kelly said. “But you can always come back and apply for another loan as well.”

Kelly says the loans are at a 1 percent interest rate. “You have 20 years to repay back the loan, so if you got a loan for like $7,499, your payments might be around like $35 a month over 20 years.”

The Southwest Tennessee Development District provides the funding, but you do have to find your own contractor.