“Click It or Ticket” campaign for summer driving season kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.-With the summer driving season here, area law enforcement launch their “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

Agencies from Madison and Shelby Counties held an official kick off Monday evening at the Star Center.

Within the last year, records show 70 West Tennesseans died in crashes where they were not wearing a seat belt.

Starting next week, agencies across the area will increase their efforts to stop people not wearing seat belts in hopes of lowering that number.

“Seat Belts are one of the most important pieces of equipment that vehicles have now that either reduce your injures or possible save your life in a severe crash,” said Victor Donoho, director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

People were also able to use a distracted driving simulator at Monday’s kickoff, where they could experience the lack of control when they are impaired or distracted.