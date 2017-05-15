Gradually Becoming More Humid This Week

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. Monday

Temperatures have warmed up to the lower and middle 80s across most of West Tennessee and we’ve had a nice stretch of nearly cloudless weather for 3 days in a row! The sunshine will continue tomorrow but could also include the hottest weather of 2017 so far with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’re also going to notice an increase in the rain chances through the week ahead as well as an increase in humidity. Get ready for some Summer-like weather!

TONIGHT

West Tennessee skies will remain clear tonight with temperatures cooling down to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be from the south overnight and stay light.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day with temperatures on the rise. Reaching 90°F is certainly a possibility for most of the area. Rain chances gradually return this week – especially after Wednesday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the forecast keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

