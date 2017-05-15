Hazardous household waste collection event coming to Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Rid your home of hazardous waste.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will host a hazardous waste collection in Hardeman County on Saturday, May 20.

That’ll run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hardeman County Landfill in Bolivar.

At the event, you can dispose of cleaning fluids, pesticides, medications, and swimming pool chemicals.

Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, and paint.

For more information, call (731) 658-2884.