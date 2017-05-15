Jackson Christian graduates 79 seniors

JACKSON, Tenn. — What better gift for a mom than to watch her son or daughter walk across the stage at their high school graduation.

Family and friends of 79 Jackson Christian high school graduates watched Sunday afternoon as loved ones moved their tassels from right to left and moved on to the next chapter of their lives.

School president Dr. Mark Benton says he’s confident in the future success of this year’s graduating class.

“I’m so proud of them,” Benton said. “I’m proud of their goals and their dreams. I’m quite confident that God is going to do great things through them. He’s equipped them, and they have been able to pursue excellence in a unique way, and we’re grateful they’ve been at Jackson Christian.

This year marked the 37th commencement ceremony at the school.