Jackson police officer injured while responding to domestic assault

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson police officer is recovering after being seriously injured while responding to a domestic assault.

Officers responded May 10 to a report of an aggravated domestic assault in progress in the 200 block of Old Moize Cut Off Road, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

While trying to apprehend the suspect, an officer climbed an eight-foot fence and sustained a serious back injury, according to the release.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and is still recovering.