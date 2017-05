Local Kiwanis club to host “Burgers in the Park”

UNION CITY, Tenn. –Grab a tasty meal and spend some time in the great outdoors.

On Thursday, May 18, the Union City Kiwanis Club will host “Burgers in the Park” at Kiwanis Park in Union City from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For only $5, you get a fresh grilled burger, chips, a drink, and dessert.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the Union City Farmer’s Market.