Man accused of assaulting girlfriend makes court appearance

JACKSON, Tenn.-A Jackson man accused of attacking his girlfriend in appears in court Monday on several charges..

Christopher Golden is accused of assaulting the victim by punching her and kicking her several times. According to court papers, when the victim tried to call police, he took the phone and threw it across the room, shattering it.

Golden remains jailed in lieu of $20,000 bond.