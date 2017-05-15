Man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was officially charged Monday in Jackson City Court on accusations of attacking a woman now 27 weeks pregnant.

Joshua Jackson-Davenport got into an argument with the victim over their taxes, hitting her in the stomach and kicking and stomping her, according to court documents.

He also reportedly destroyed her phone to keep her from calling 911.

Jackson-Davenport faces four counts including simple domestic assault.

This is no word on the woman’s current condition.

His bond is set at $30,000.