Mugshots : Madison County : 5/12/17 – 5/15/17

1/56 Amy Johnson Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card

2/56 Giovonnie Goff Harboring or hiding a runaway child, contributing to delinquency of a child, schedule VI drug violations

3/56 Yolanda Clifton Theft under $500

4/56 Willie Cooper Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/56 William Nelson DUI, evading arrest, violation of implied consent law, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/56 Wesley Wyatt Failure to comply

7/56 Wesley Glidewell Failure to appear

8/56 Vincent Rogers Violation of order of protection

9/56 Vermonica Turley Violation of probation

10/56 Ventravius Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/56 Velma Jarmon DUI

12/56 Traci Patterson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

13/56 Shawn Hudson DUI

14/56 Shamell Wallace No charges entered

15/56 Shameika Ruiz Simple domestic assault, vandalism

16/56 Scott Sharrow Assault

17/56 Roy Cole Aggravated assault, failure to appear

18/56 Roxanne McCorry Assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, shoplifting, criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations

19/56 Robert Morris Contempt of court

20/56 Robert Cook Public intoxication

21/56 Ricardo Munoz Shoplifting

22/56 Patrick Buntyn Simple domestic assault

23/56 Moises Aguirre Identity theft, forgery, criminal simulation

24/56 Calvinette Musgraves Violation of probation

25/56 Michael Cormier DUI, violation of implied consent law

26/56 Lashandra Ellison Aggravated assault, disorderly conduct

27/56 Kiara Beard Simple domestic assault

28/56 Keenen Lott No charges entered

29/56 Justin Savage Failure to appear

30/56 Justin Britt DUI

31/56 Julius Rutherford Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/56 Julian Hennings DUI

33/56 Joshua Jackson Davenport Custodial interference, simple domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call

34/56 Jonisha Posey Aggravated assault

35/56 Jessica Lidy Hold for investigation

36/56 James Duncan Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

37/56 Jakeddrick McGuire Violation of probation

38/56 Jacob Hudson Failure to appear

39/56 Holly Bluew Failure to appear

40/56 Heather Pippin DUI

41/56 Gordon Tosh Violation of probation

42/56 Fidel Hernandez DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

43/56 Felipe Godwin Aggravated assault, vandalism

44/56 Donald Bray DUI, violation of implied consent law

45/56 Derrick Williamson Aggravated child abuse or neglect, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

46/56 Derek Steed Violation of probation, failure to appear

47/56 Dallas Brogdon Misuse of 911

48/56 Christopher Golden Handgun possession prohibited, interfere with emergency call, simple domestic assault, vandalism

49/56 Cameron Sails Hold for other agency

50/56 Braxton Brooks Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

51/56 Betty Moss DUI, schedule V drug violations

52/56 Baron Shaw DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

53/56 Barbie Winberry Unlawful drug paraphernalia

54/56 Atlas Pittman DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving while unlicensed

55/56 Alan Finch Theft under $999

56/56 Abias Ellison Aggravated assault, disorderly conduct

















































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/15/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.