Search begins to replace retiring Chattanooga police chief

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A city in Tennessee says a search committee of community members and external stakeholders will help replace its retiring police chief.

The Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2rizIeB ) Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke announced on Monday that a six-person committee will find a replacement for police chief Fred Fletcher, whose contract ends on July 6.

Fletcher cited personal reasons on April 7 for his retirement. He arrived three years before from Austin, Texas.

Berke said in a statement that the committee will recommend no more than three finalists to him after reviewing the applicants. Chattanooga’s city council will then vote on Berke’s choice.

He says Chattanooga won’t use a firm to conduct a national search like when Fletcher was hired. Berke says he’s confident all applicant-screening will be done before Fletcher retires.