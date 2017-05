Second season of “Reels at the AMP” to kick off Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. –Get your popcorn and candy ready for a free movie.

On Friday, May 19, The AMP will host “Reels at the AMP” in downtown Jackson.

This week’s movie is the musical Grease.

The movie will start at sundown and is free and open to everyone.

Be sure to bring a towel, blanket, or lawn chair.