Sound Emporium studio given as gift to Lipscomb University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Lipscomb University will become the new owner of the iconic Nashville recording studio called Sound Emporium, which was originally built in 1969 by legendary Nashville producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement.

The university announced Monday that the studio is a gift from former Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets owner George Shinn as part of a previously announced $15 million pledge to the Lipscomb, which named its College of Entertainment and the Arts after him.

Since 2011, Shinn has owned the Sound Emporium, where artists such as Johnny Cash, John Denver, REM, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and more have recorded. The Grammy-winning soundtrack to the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” was also recorded there.