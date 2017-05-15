State leaders visit Madison Co. to talk upcoming road projects

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee kicked off a statewide tour Monday highlighting the IMPROVE Act. AARP Advocacy Director Shelley Courington stopped in Jackson to talk about what the legislation means for Madison County.

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee plans to visit all 95 counties over the next two weeks to talk about what the IMPROVE Act means for each community. “We are going to see a decrease in traffic,” Courington said. “We’re going to see an increase in accessibility to areas.”

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said Madison County will see more than $263 million worth of road work including expanding Interstate 40 and technology in Jackson, 18 bridge projects, work on Highway 18 from Highway 45 to Medon, and a bypass from Airways Boulevard to South Highland Avenue.

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee estimated the IMPROVE Act will bring in nearly $10 million in additional revenue for Madison County over the next 15 years.

The coalition said smaller cities like Medon, Three Way and Humboldt are also expected to take in thousands of dollars in additional revenue.

“Important for job growth, for tourism,” Courington said. “All of these things play a part in better road construction and development.”

The IMPROVE Act increases the gas tax by 6 cents and 10 cents on diesel. It also cuts the tax on groceries 20 percent.

The IMPROVE Act takes effect July 1. The legislation passed in April.