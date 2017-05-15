Summer plans are discussed in JMC School Board meeting Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — As this school year comes to an end, it is a busy time for the school board, as they make important decisions for the future of the students of Jackson-Madison County.

A hot topic; the approval of the budget for the next fiscal year. Two out of four of the budget categories were approved Monday night. The remaining two are still up for future discussion.

“And those are budgets that we still need to do some work on to get really clear about the priorities, and this is a unique year with the superintendent coming in in the first of July, so we want to make sure Dr. Jones really has a chance to look over the budget,” said Bob Alvey, chairman of the JMC School board.

Another topic of discussion; priority one construction projects. Some beginning as soon as this summer. Board members said, at the top on the list; the boiler at North Side High School, roof work at South Side, and the fate of Madison Academic.

“Now I think the board needs to take a look at the amount of capital that would really be required to invest into the Madison building, and then ask the question, would a new building be better or is it best to continue to try to upgrade and update that building?,'” said Alvey.

The addition of technological programs and equipment were also brought to table Monday night. These include online registration software and renewal and a school bus GPS system.

“…to give them an opportunity to know if their buses might be late or if there’s a problem with the bus, where the bus might be located,” said JMCSS spokesperson Ginger Carver.

School board members have not decided on the addition of the school bus GPS system yet, but have voted to bring it up for discussion again in their June meeting. Board members say they will discuss the budget more in Tuesday’s Education Vision Committee. They hope to approve their budget when they meet again on June 8.