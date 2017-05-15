Woman charged with chasing U.S. Rep. David Kustoff pleads not guilty

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A restraining order was issued Monday against a woman accused of chasing U.S. Rep. David Kustoff along a West Tennessee highway.

Wendi Wright, 35, of Obion County appeared Monday in Weakley County General Sessions Court in Dresden where she entered a plea of not guilty on a count of felony reckless endangerment.

She was ordered to have no contact of any kind with the Germantown Republican.

Wright is accused of chasing a vehicle occupied by Kustoff and his aide May 8 and then confronting them when they stopped their vehicle.

She reportedly screamed at them, banged on their windows and at one point even reached inside their vehicle.

Wright’s preliminary hearing is set for June 2.