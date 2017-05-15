Woman charged with harboring runaway teen

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is arrested on accusations of knowingly allowing a teenage runaway to live with her for several days.

Giovonnie Goff was charged Monday morning with harboring a runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two drug counts after officers say they found marijuana in her east Jackson home as they searched Sunday for the teen.

Police reported finding the teen girl hiding in an upstairs closet.

Goff is now free on $5,000 bond.