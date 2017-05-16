Bolivar residents head to polls for Election Day

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — It’s Election Day in Bolivar, and voters headed to the polls to decide who will lead the city. Campaign supporters gathered outside voting precincts as they waited for residents to cast their ballots.

“I do want to encourage everyone to get out and vote, because it begins here. Your voice must be heard in order for changes to be made,” campaign supporter Patricia Beasley said.

Voters will choose between two candidates as the city’s next mayor, either incumbent Mayor Barrett Stevens or current City Councilman Julian McTizic.

“When you vote in the local election, it helps your county and your city. A lot of people don’t know that,” voter Albert L. Robinson said.

There are four City Council seats open. Three of the positions are contested and one is not. Election Administrator Amber Moore said it’s important to participate in local elections.

“People have more of a say-so I think with who they’re choosing,” Moore said. “So therefore they have more communication within the community and deal with them about issues and problems and things that happen in the county.”

Robinson encouraged people to know who they’re voting for. “They need to know the people that’s running and already in the position and what they stand for and what they’ve been doing and how the situations are now.”

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.