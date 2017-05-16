First Lady Crissy Haslam highlights annual “Books at the Barn” fundraiser

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-The Madison County Imagination Library held its second annual “Books at the Barn” event, Tuesday evening with a special guest speaker. First Lady of Tennessee Crissy Haslam took part in the fundraiser at Snider Farms in West Madison County.

This is the 11th year for the Imagination Library. Next month, the Jackson-Madison County Library will give out more than 4,000 books costing just more than $1,100. Mrs. Haslam, who is a big advocate of reading said it is important it continues.

“We need more parents reading with their children, we need kids exposed to books, many, many books before they get to kindergarten and it will help them become better readers once they get to school,” said First Lady Crissy Haslam.

It takes more than $50,000 a year to keep the library going.