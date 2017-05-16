Crockett Co. sheriff says school burglary suspect is on the run

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Sheriff Troy Klyce is urging residents to be on the lookout for a man he says is on the run and wanted in a recent burglary at a local school.

Casey Smith, 20, is wanted in the Friday burglary at Gadsden Elementary School, according to Sheriff Klyce. Two iPads and other classroom items were reportedly stolen.

Klyce said Smith fled on foot from the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning when his mother tried to get him to turn himself in. The sheriff said Smith also assaulted his mother before fleeing.

The sheriff urges residents in the area to lock their doors and be aware of the situation.

Anyone who sees Smith or has other information can call the sheriff’s office at 731-696-2104.