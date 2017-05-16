Deputies arrest 5 in burglary after homeowner pulls gun

1/4 Quentin Childress

2/4 Jaylon Chiles

3/4 Amar Johnson

4/4 Kendrick McMullin







MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies arrested four men and a juvenile in a Monday morning burglary in Beech Bluff after a homeowner pulled a gun on them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects kicked in the door of a home on East Laurel Road around 10 a.m. Monday, not realizing the homeowner was home, according to a release from Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes.

The homeowner pulled a gun on them, and the suspects fled in a vehicle. All five were apprehended within 40 minutes after a brief chase, according to the release.

The four adults are each charged with aggravated burglary and will be arraigned Thursday morning in General Sessions Court.

They are Quentin Childress, 20, of Jackson, Jaylon Chiles, 18, of Biloxi, Miss., Amar Johnson, 21, of Jackson, and Kendrick McMullin, 19, of Jackson.

The juvenile also faces an aggravated burglary charge.

Sheriff John Mehr credits the quick response from investigators and deputies with the arrests.