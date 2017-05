Franklin Graham to speak at prayer event in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –A nationally known evangelist will visit Jackson later this week.

Friday, May 19, Franklin Graham will speak at a prayer event called “Decision America” at the Jackson Fairgrounds starting at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature music, fellowship, and a fireworks show.

Concessions will be available. Guests can bring picnic baskets, lawn chairs, and blankets.