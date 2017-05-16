Jackson’s budget committee meets, working towards balanced budget for new fiscal year

JACKSON, Tenn.-The city of Jackson budget review committee met Tuesday afternoon as they work toward a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The committee made up of three councilmen and two Jackson citizens voted to re-purpose a current tax levied in Jackson.

Half of the city’s current sales tax goes to Jackson-Madison County Schools. The committee is recommending it instead be added to the city’s general fund .

“They are voting to resend that to be used for infrastructure and the demands that are on the city government everyday,” said Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

The recommendation will go before the entire city council in a special meeting, Thursday. If it does not pass, then the city will consider

layoffs and budget cuts. The committee is also considering what they are calling a “hamburger tax” and storm water fee.