Judge orders mental evaluation for accused Henderson gunman

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting in Henderson returned to Chester County to face a judge on Tuesday. Investigators said they captured him in St. Louis, Missouri, in early May after several weeks on the run.

“Mr. Williams, I’ve appointed the public defender’s office to represent you in this charge of first-degree murder,” Judge Larry McKenzie said.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing Lamar Anderson on April 4 after an argument on Baughn Street. According to court documents, an eyewitness told police Anderson pulled a gun from his waistband and fired four times.

According to court documents, investigators said at least two witnesses identified Williams as the shooter.

The judge ordered Williams undergo a mental evaluation. “Upon agreement of the attorneys, a mental evaluation for the defendant will be ordered,” McKenzie said.

The clerk’s office said Williams is being held without bond.

Williams will return to court after a mental evaluation. The clerk’s office said that could take a while and did not have his next court date.