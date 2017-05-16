Local writing organization to host poetry workshop, book reading

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local organization will host a poet as a part of its visiting writers series.

On Saturday, May 20, The Griot Collective of West Tennessee will welcome Jeanie Thompson at the Jackson-Madison County Library.

Thompson will conduct a poetry workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

At 1:00 p.m., she’ll do a reading from one of her books.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Reserve your workshop spot by calling (731) 422-2524.