Man charged with child abuse after 2-year-old boy injured

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police arrest a man accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy last week.

An affidavit says Derrick Williamson was left with the child, who was later brought to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital with severe bruising and bleeding around his groin.

The alleged victim’s older brother said Williamson hit the boy and threatened he would “get whipped” next.

Williamson faces one count of aggravated child abuse.