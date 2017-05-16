Middle Tenn. deputy charged with official misconduct, theft

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — Accused of abusing his power, a Middle Tennessee sheriff’s deputy has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Garcia Romero Jordan befriended an elderly woman, then took money from her account at ATMs around Middle Tennessee.

In an unrelated case, investigators believe Jordan failed to serve a civil warrant on a man because he owed him money for work he’d done at the deputy’s home.

Jordan is charged with official misconduct and theft over $60,000.