Nashville’s Minority Caucus upset that DA excluded it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Members of Nashville’s Metropolitan Minority Council are upset that they weren’t notified that the district attorney’s office was going to announce that it would not bring charges against a white officer who killed a black man in February.

Last week District Attorney General Glenn Funk invited a number of African-American leaders to speak after he announced that he would not bring charges against Officer Josh Lippert for the death of Jocques Clemmons. Funk said the officer’s actions met the legal definition of self-defense, but the Clemmons family disagrees.

The Minority Caucus issued a statement saying black elected officials should have been notified in advance of the announcement. They said the decision to exclude them is reflective of how the city views both its black citizens and black elected officials.