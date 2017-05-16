Pinson prepares to bring community together with open house event

PINSON, Tenn.-The Pinson community is preparing for their upcoming community event by preparing their old school.

It was the original school that was built in 1925 and was used until 1992. The Ruritan Club wanted to preserve the school and decided to save the building. They will have an open house to be able to bring the community together and let them revisit their old school and memories.

“Just a warm fuzzy feeling that they’ve been here and have seen friends and all from the past,” said Becky Ellison, president of the Pinson Ruritan Club.

The open house will be June 10.