Police: Deputies fatally shoot man after he pointed gun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say deputies in East Tennessee have fatally shot a man after he pointed a gun at them while they were trying to take him into custody on outstanding warrants.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says deputies initially tried to pull over 47-year-old Buford S. Whitson on the active warrants Monday evening in Elizabethton, but he refused to stop. The statement says deputies pursued Whitson to Johnson City, where he eventually stopped his vehicle.

Officials say Whitson pointed a gun at deputies as they tried to take him into custody. Deputies then fired, striking Whitson, who was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The statement did not name the deputies or release the races of either Whitson or the deputies.