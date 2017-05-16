Suspected Gibson Co. arsons may be connected

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Over the weekend, the Gibson County Fire Department was called to two barns and a home. Now investigators say they need your help to determine who may have started the blaze.

“All three of those are connected in our opinion,” Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey said.

In rural west Gibson County lies what’s left of a home that burned to the ground early Sunday morning. Around 2 a.m., the Gibson County Fire Department responded to the abandoned home on Gumwoods Road.

On Eaton Brazil Road is one of two vacant barns that was torched the night before.

“We’re confident that the barns and the houses were intentionally set,” Chief Cathey said.

Even though no one was hurt, Chief Cathey says the fires were not an accident.

“There was no electricity to these there structures,” Chief Cathey said. “None whatsoever. So that totally alleviates electrical.”

Although the two barns and the home were vacant at the times of the fires, the fire chief says it’s in the public’s best interest the person or persons responsible are caught.

“If they run out of vacant structures, what are they going to burn next?” Chief Cathey said. “Whoever is doing this don’t realize that they’re endangering, number one, their life — they’re endangering other people’s lives.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified of the suspected arson, and to help out they’ve offered a cash reward.

“We’re asking for the community’s help,” Chief Cathey said. “If they have any information about who did this, if they’ll call the arson hotline they could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.”

Chief Cathey says the department is also investigating a boat that was set on fire outside of a home. He says it isn’t clear if it’s connected to the other fires.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in each of the fires. If you can help, call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You can remain anonymous.