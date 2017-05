Upcoming 5K to benefit families of volunteer firefighters

SAVANNAH, Tenn. –Run an upcoming 5K in memory of fallen firefighters in our area.

On Saturday, May 20, The Firefighter Support Fund in Hardin County will host the races.

The 5K starts at 8:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Savannah. A 1-mile walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

It costs $25 to register.

The fund helps local volunteer firefighters and their immediate families during a time of need.